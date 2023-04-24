ADVERTISEMENT

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sales grew 37%, revenue 25% in CY22

April 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

DICV sold 29,470 (domestic and export) units of trucks and buses in CY22

The Hindu Bureau

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles MD & CEO Satyakam Arya.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has reported a revenue growth of 37% and a sales growth of 25% in CY 2022 from CY21 amid supply-chain headwinds and adverse cost environment.

Calendar year 2022 was especially the best year of growth as DICV sold 29,470 (domestic and export) units of trucks and buses. Additionally, it crossed the production milestone of 2,00,000 vehicles (domestic and exports) and 200,000 transmissions at its Oragadam manufacturing facility, the company said in a statement.

During 2022, DICV exported 11,000 vehicles and sold more than 245 million parts.

“We achieved this delightful business success in just 10 years of our operations in India, having made significant investments in the market since the beginning and steered our way through the complexities the commercial vehicles industry had to tackle in last decade,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO.

“Our strong financial and sales performance is in spite of the pandemic heavily affecting the commercial vehicle sales in last three years. We achieved this performance by consistently improving our cost and revenue position,” he said.

Mr. Arya said that they are continuing to work diligently on transforming the way DICV would be doing business in India by investing in digitalisation, servitisation, sustainability, diversity and inclusion as the cornerstones of the company strategy going forward.

In Environment, Social & Governance space, DICV is working towards becoming CO2 neutral in its operations by 2025. Right now, about 85% of its operations at the Oragadam facility uses renewable energy and 90% is water self-reliant.

DICV, which partnered IIT Madras Research Park in 2022 to identify solutions and incubate new ideas to help start-ups, is in the process of incubating more such firms in 2023.

