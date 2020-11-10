Daimler India Commercial Vehicles opens new Global Capability Centre

Chennai

10 November 2020 23:03 IST

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has opened a new Global Capability Centre in Chennai with 165 seats to meet growing demand for Indian-based shared services.

Spread over 20,000 sq.ft., the facility is designed to house the company’s ‘shared services’ business stream. Shared services refers to the various services DICV exports to other Daimler entities around the world, including R&D, IT, cost engineering, supplier and quality management, human resources and customer service, it said in a statement.

Since 2012, DICV has delivered end-to-end solutions to more than 10 countries, including Germany, Japan and the USA. The Centre will export wide range of end-to-end solutions including low-cost automation, digital innovations and R&D services.

“With the rapid growth of our shared services revenue stream, we are substantially increasing our significance in providing a broad portfolio of services to the international Daimler network and beyond. With our new Global Capability Centre, we look forward to attracting the best possible local talent and continuing to Make for the World,” said Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD.