Daimler India appoints Sreeram Venkateswaran as President & CBO

September 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sreeram Venkateswaran assumed charge as President & Chief Business Officer, Domestic Sales & Customer Service of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on September 1. He has replaced K. Rajaram, who has moved on from DICV at his own behest, the company said.

In his new role, Mr. Sreeram will be responsible for driving domestic business growth, nurturing strategic partnerships, expanding the BharatBenz sales and service network, strengthening the credibility of brand BharatBenz and the BharatBenz product range among Indian customers, the company said in a statement.

He will be overseeing go-to-market product strategies for BharatBenz and taking customer and dealer engagements to the next level.

In the past, Mr. Sreeram worked with DICV for over five years. He was a key member of the team that created the BharatBenz brand.