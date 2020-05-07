Daimler, BMW, others resume operations

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TIIL) and BMW were among the companies that resumed operations on Thursday.

DICV was able to restart operations at Oragadam plant in less than 24 hours after receiving permission from the local authorities, the company said.

TIIL said it resumed operations in a partial man ner in about two-thirds of the plant locations.

Isuzu Motors India received approval from the authorities to recommence production at its Sri City plant. BMW also resumed operations at its Chennai plant on Thursday.