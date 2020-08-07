Daimler arm drives into used CV segment

Firm to restart second shift at plant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV), the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses, has entered the used commercial vehicle (CV) segment with ‘BharatBenz Exchange’ programme.

The firm will also restart the second shift at its Oragadam plant from next week, said a top official.

“BharatBenz Exchange will supplement its existing new vehicle sales model by offering an exchange platform where customers can exchange their used vehicles of any brand for new BharatBenz vehicles,” said Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, DICV. “Initially, DICV will accept only trucks in the medium and heavy CV segment and Bharat Benz brands,” he added.

Mentioning that DICV had witnessed green shoots in the construction, mining, e-commerce and rural segments, Mr. Arya also announced the commencement of second shift next week at the company’s Oragadam plant.

“There is a phenomenal acceptance of our products in the market and we are ramping up production to match the needs. The government has started executing fresh contracts, which is triggering demand for new trucks. At the same time, we think this is the best time to start the exchange programme.”

DICV is in the process of digitising services to promote the used vehicle business. It will also tie up with leading online used-vehicle platforms and non-banking financial companies.

“Without the scrappage policy in place, we expect this new programme to have three times the new vehicle business,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice-president, marketing and sales and customer service.

“With the scrappage policy, the numbers will be exploding. About 60% of the dealers are already a part of this programme and the rest will join by the year end,” he added. said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president - Marketing & Sales and Customer Service.

As per the scheme, BharatBenz Exchange will provide buyers with a carefully picked pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks and make them available via its nationwide dealership network, he said.