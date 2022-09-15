Here’s a quiz on personalities featured in currency notes and coins.
Daily Quiz | On personalities in notes, coins
1.
Name this Italian poet, known for writing The Divine Comedy, who features in the national side of the Italian €2 coin.
Answer :
Dante Alighieri
2.
Known as ‘The Father of Economics’, this personality put forth the theory of the Invisible Hand. Name this economist who appears on the £20 notes issued by the Bank of England.
Answer :
Adam Smith
3.
Although the appearance of women on banknotes began centuries back, there are very few named women on the world’s most valuable banknotes. Among them is a Swedish writer of fiction and screenplays, who features on the 20 kronor banknote. Identify her.
Answer :
Queen Elizabeth II
4.
In 2018, the RBI issued ₹10 denomination banknotes as part of the ‘Mahatma Gandhi New Series’. The new denomination has a motif of a 13th-century temple on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. Name the temple.
Answer :
Sun Temple, Konark
5.
This politician served as the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and from 1993 to 1996. Name this political figure who appears on the Pakistani 10 rupee coin.
Answer :
Benazir Bhutto
6.
Name the Communist revolutionary leader depicted in all denominations of the Vietnamese bank notes.