Daily Quiz | Union Budget presentations of India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget yesterday

1. The Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February as per British-era practice. Who was the finance minister who moved the practice of presenting Union Budgets in the evening (5:00 PM) and instead tabled it around noon?

Answer :

Yashwanth Sinha

1. Who is the first woman to have presented the Union Budget of India?

Answer :

Indira Gandhi

1. After being presented separately for 92 years, in which year and under which Finance Minister was the railway budget merged into the Union Budget and presented together?

Answer :

2017, Arun Jaitley

1. Who holds the record for presenting the maximium number of Union Budgets? This person also had the honour of delivering ‘Leap Year Budgets’ twice.

Answer :

Moraji Desai

1. What does the French word ‘Bougette’ mean and why is this significant in the last couple of years in the context of the Union Budget?

Answer :

The word Budget comes from the french word ‘Bougette’, which means leather briefcase. Finance Ministers have always appeared with a leather briefcase for the annual exercise. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the briefcase and opted for the ‘Bahi Khata’ to carry the Budget papers

1. What is happening in this image?

Answer :

The “halwa ceremony” organised by the Finance Ministry. It indicates the start of the “lock in” period for officials associated with the Budget.

Text and Context
