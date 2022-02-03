Daily Quiz | Union Budget presentations of India
Daily Quiz | Union Budget presentations of India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget yesterday
Daily Quiz | Union Budget presentations of India
1/6
1. The Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February as per British-era practice. Who was the finance minister who moved the practice of presenting Union Budgets in the evening (5:00 PM) and instead tabled it around noon?
1. Who is the first woman to have presented the Union Budget of India?
1. After being presented separately for 92 years, in which year and under which Finance Minister was the railway budget merged into the Union Budget and presented together?
1. Who holds the record for presenting the maximium number of Union Budgets? This person also had the honour of delivering ‘Leap Year Budgets’ twice.
1. What does the French word ‘Bougette’ mean and why is this significant in the last couple of years in the context of the Union Budget?
1. What is happening in this image?