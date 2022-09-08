Daily Quiz | On Indian Banks
Bank of India (BOI), an Indian nationalised bank was founded on September 7, 1906. In the year 1946, they were the first Indian Bank to open a branch outside the country. Here is a quiz on some of the oldest banks in India
Bank of India (BOI), an Indian nationalised bank was founded on September 7, 1906. In the year 1946, they were the first Indian Bank to open a branch outside the country. Here is a quiz on some of the oldest banks in India
1. This was a bank founded in British India. Considered the oldest bank in India, it was eventually closed and restarted in 1806. It later became one of the four banks that were merged to form the Bank of Madras in 1843. Name the bank. In which year was it founded?
