Daily Quiz | On Indian Banks Bank of India (BOI), an Indian nationalised bank was founded on September 7, 1906. In the year 1946, they were the first Indian Bank to open a branch outside the country. Here is a quiz on some of the oldest banks in India Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Indian Banks 1/4 1. This was a bank founded in British India. Considered the oldest bank in India, it was eventually closed and restarted in 1806. It later became one of the four banks that were merged to form the Bank of Madras in 1843. Name the bank. In which year was it founded? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Madras Bank; 1683 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Bank of Hindostan, a now-defunct bank, is considered among the first modern banks in Colonial India. It was established by an agency house. What were agency houses? Which agency house established the Bank of Hindostan? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Trading companies; Alexander and Company I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This is an Indian private sector bank, founded in 1920. This bank sponsors the Gokulam Kerala FC. Name the bank. What was it called before? SHOW ANSWER Answer : CSB Bank Limited; Catholic Syrian Bank Limited I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Oriental Bank Corporation was a British imperial bank founded in India in 1842. As an Exchange bank, the OBC was primarily concerned with the finance of trade and exchanges of different currencies. This was the first bank in which country? This also was the first bank to issue banknotes in the said country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hong Kong I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Indian Banks YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/4 RETAKE THE QUIZ



