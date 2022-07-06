Daily Quiz | On big businesses

Sindhu Nagaraj July 06, 2022 11:45 IST

Sindhu Nagaraj July 06, 2022 11:45 IST

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos from his garage in Washington, on July 5, 1994. Here is a quiz on similar big businesses from across the world

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos from his garage in Washington, on July 5, 1994. Here is a quiz on similar big businesses from across the world

Daily Quiz | On big businesses Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos from his garage in Washington, on July 5, 1994. Here is a quiz on similar big businesses from across the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On big businesses 1/7 1. Mac is Apple’s line of personal computers that use the macOS operating system. What is Mac short for? What is it named after? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Macintosh, McIntosh apples I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Before Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in 1975, they formed a business partnership with Paul Gilbert. The objective was to read raw data from roadway traffic counters and create reports for traffic engineers. What did they call it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Traf-O-Data I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Which was the first video to be uploaded on YouTube in 2005? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Me at the zoo I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This was an audio streaming service provider, originally launched in 1999, as a peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing software service with an emphasis on digital audio file distribution. It shut down in 2001 after losing a wave of lawsuits and filed for bankruptcy in 2002. Name the service. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Napster I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Tizen is a Linux-based mobile operating system backed by the Linux Foundation. Which multinational manufacturing conglomerate primarily uses Tizen? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Samsung I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014, entering the virtual reality market. It was later amalgamated into a business of Facebook to produce virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software. What is it called now? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Reality Labs I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Amazon entered negotiations to acquire an American media company in 2021. One of its famous cartoons include Tom and Jerry. Which is the media company that Amazon acquired? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On big businesses YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values