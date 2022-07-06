Business

Daily Quiz | On big businesses

Daily Quiz | On big businesses

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos from his garage in Washington, on July 5, 1994. Here is a quiz on similar big businesses from across the world

Daily Quiz | On big businesses

1/7

1. Mac is Apple’s line of personal computers that use the macOS operating system. What is Mac short for? What is it named after? 

Answer :

Macintosh, McIntosh apples

Daily Quiz | On big businesses

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
social networking
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2022 11:48:53 am | https://www.thehindu.com/business/daily-quiz-july-5-2022-on-big-businesses/article65599201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY