Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos from his garage in Washington, on July 5, 1994. Here is a quiz on similar big businesses from across the world
Daily Quiz | On big businesses
1.
Mac is Apple’s line of personal computers that use the macOS operating system. What is Mac short for? What is it named after?
Answer :
Macintosh, McIntosh apples
2.
Before Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in 1975, they formed a business partnership with Paul Gilbert. The objective was to read raw data from roadway traffic counters and create reports for traffic engineers. What did they call it?
Answer :
Traf-O-Data
3.
Which was the first video to be uploaded on YouTube in 2005?
Answer :
Me at the zoo
4.
This was an audio streaming service provider, originally launched in 1999, as a peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing software service with an emphasis on digital audio file distribution. It shut down in 2001 after losing a wave of lawsuits and filed for bankruptcy in 2002. Name the service.
Answer :
Napster
5.
Tizen is a Linux-based mobile operating system backed by the Linux Foundation. Which multinational manufacturing conglomerate primarily uses Tizen?
Answer :
Samsung
6.
Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014, entering the virtual reality market. It was later amalgamated into a business of Facebook to produce virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software. What is it called now?
Answer :
Reality Labs
7.
Amazon entered negotiations to acquire an American media company in 2021. One of its famous cartoons include Tom and Jerry. Which is the media company that Amazon acquired?