Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8% to ₹490.86 crore

Revenue rises 6% to ₹2,986.5 crore

Revenue rises 6% to ₹2,986.5 crore

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported a 2.85% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 due to high inflation impacting consumption.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹505.31 crore in the July-September quarter a year-earlier, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 6% to ₹2,986.49 crore during the quarter under review.

The company "continued to demonstrate agility and resilience to deliver steady organic growth in an environment that remains challenging, marked by unprecedented inflation and consequential impact on consumption," Dabur India said in its earning statement.

Dabur "mitigated the impact of unprecedented inflationary pressures through disciplined cost control, operational efficiencies and judicious price increases" across key product categories, it added.

Its total expenses increased 8.94% to ₹2,471.28 crore in the latest September quarter.

According to the company, its brands continued to grow ahead of the market, gaining market shares across 95% of its product portfolio.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said: "While the challenging economic environment continued to be a concern and impacted the purchasing power, we are seeing green shoots of recovery with the onset of the festive season".

"The impact of inflationary pressures was more pronounced in the rural markets with demand growth in hinterland lagging urban markets for the first time in five quarters."

In the July-September period, Dabur's consolidated revenue from the consumer care business segment was marginally up at ₹2,410.92 crore compared with ₹2,387.45 crore in the year-earlier period.

However, revenue from the food business surged 34.93% to ₹499.14 crore.

Dabur's revenue from its retail business jumped 43.34% to ₹26.19 crore.

Revenue from other segments rose 18.20% to ₹40.78 crore.

In the September quarter, Dabur's international business reported a 12.3% rise in constant currency terms "led by strong constant currency growth in Turkey (86%), Nepal (25%) and Egypt (23%)," the earning statement said. Its standalone revenue from operations in Q2 increased 6.93% to ₹2,266.88 crore.

Dabur India's consolidated net profit for the first half of this fiscal (April-September) slipped 1.23% to ₹931.92 crore.

Its revenue from operation in H1 rose 7% to ₹5,808.92 crore.

On the outlook, Mr. Malhotra said he expects the rural demand to come back in the coming quarters.

"We are hopeful of rural demand reporting a smart recovery in the coming quarters and we are investing ahead of the curve to ride this demand recovery by expanding our rural footprint by adding nearly 9,000 villages in Q2 of 2022-23 to take our total coverage to over 100,000 villages," he said.