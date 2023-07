D-Mart's Q1 net profit rises 2.5% to ₹659 crore, sales up 18% to ₹11,865.4 crore

July 15, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Retail chain D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday reported a 2.46% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹658.71 crore in April-June 2023 quarter, as lower sales of apparel and general merchandise impacted margins.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹642.89 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 18.20% to ₹11,865.44 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹10,038.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses were at ₹11,006.92 crore, up 19.74% in first quarter of FY24.

The total income of Avenue Supermarts in the June quarter was at ₹11,904.18 crore, up 18.24%.

Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said: "Overall gross margins are lower compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily due to lower sales contribution of apparel and general merchandise.

"However, general merchandise contribution is recovering and trending towards pre-pandemic levels," he added.

During the June quarter, D-Mart opened three new stores, taking the total count to 327 with a retail business area of 13.5 million square feet.

D-Mart operates across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

