D-Mart Q4 net profit rises 7.8% to ₹460.1 crore

May 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 7.81% in consolidated net profit to ₹460.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹426.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year earlier, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 20.57% to ₹10,594.11 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹8,786.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Avenue Supermarts’ total expenses were at ₹10,002.21 crore, up 21.82% in Q4 of FY23, as against ₹8,210.13 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total income of Avenue Supermarts in the March quarter was at ₹10,627.18 crore, up 20.5%.

For the fiscal year ended March 2023, Avenue Supermarts’ net profit was up 59.36% at ₹2,378.34 crore. It had reported a net profit of ₹1,492.40 crore in the previous fiscal. Its consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹42,839.56 crore in FY23, 38.3% higher than the previous fiscal year.

The total number of D-Mart stores as of March 31, 2023, stood at 324.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.