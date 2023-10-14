D-Mart Q2 net profit falls 9% to ₹623.35 crore

October 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 9.09% fall in consolidated net profit to ₹623.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as gross margins were impacted due to lesser contribution from general merchandise and apparel business.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹685.71 crore in the July-September quarter a year earlier, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was up 18.66% to ₹12,624.37 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹10,638.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses in the second quarter of FY24 were at ₹11,809.35 crore, up 18.97%.

The total income of Avenue Supermarts in the September quarter was at ₹12,661.29 crore, up 18.61%.

For the first half of this fiscal, Avenue Supermarts’ revenue from operations was at ₹24,489.81 crore and net profit was at ₹1,282.06 crore.

“PAT margin stood at 5.2% in H1FY24, as compared with 6.4% in H1FY23,” it said.

Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said: “Q2 FY2024 saw revenue growth of 18.5%, as compared with the corresponding quarter of last year.”

“Our gross margins continue to be lower compared to the same period in the previous year, due to lesser contribution from the higher margin general merchandise and apparel business.”

During the June quarter, D-Mart opened nine new stores taking the total count to 336.

D-Mart operates across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.