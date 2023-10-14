HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

D-Mart Q2 net profit falls 9% to ₹623.35 crore

October 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: VIJAYA BHASKAR C.H.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 9.09% fall in consolidated net profit to ₹623.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as gross margins were impacted due to lesser contribution from general merchandise and apparel business.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹685.71 crore in the July-September quarter a year earlier, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was up 18.66% to ₹12,624.37 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹10,638.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses in the second quarter of FY24 were at ₹11,809.35 crore, up 18.97%.

The total income of Avenue Supermarts in the September quarter was at ₹12,661.29 crore, up 18.61%.

For the first half of this fiscal, Avenue Supermarts’ revenue from operations was at ₹24,489.81 crore and net profit was at ₹1,282.06 crore.

“PAT margin stood at 5.2% in H1FY24, as compared with 6.4% in H1FY23,” it said.

Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said: “Q2 FY2024 saw revenue growth of 18.5%, as compared with the corresponding quarter of last year.”

“Our gross margins continue to be lower compared to the same period in the previous year, due to lesser contribution from the higher margin general merchandise and apparel business.”

During the June quarter, D-Mart opened nine new stores taking the total count to 336.

D-Mart operates across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.