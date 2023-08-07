ADVERTISEMENT

Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as strategic advisor

August 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cyrus Poonawalla Group has announced the appoint of Keki Mistry, former CEO & Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd., as the Strategic Adviser to all the financial services ventures of the group. Adar Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO, Serum Institute of India said, “Keki’s unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility.”

