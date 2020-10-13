Cyient, U.K.’s SPRINT to collaborate

HYDERABAD

13 October 2020 20:32 IST

Digital engineering and technology firm Cyient and U.K.-based business innovation support programme SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology) have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation in the U.K. space sector and strengthen mutual focus on industry collaboration.

Announcing the partnership, Cyient on Tuesday said the partnership will enable it to identify new business opportunities, reduce product development costs and offer cutting-edge geospatial solutions with higher precision. Cyient will also be able to access industry experts from various academic institutions and SMEs across the U.K. for collaborative space data and technology projects.

SPRINT provides businesses in the U.K. with funded access to universities with space expertise and facilities. This enables enterprises to accelerate their innovative product development lifecycles, a release from the company said.

The partnership will “allow us to strike up a dialogue with academic institutions and SMEs in SPRINT network and gain access to their cutting-edge technology, skill sets and expertise for potential collaborations,” said Matt Wood, director of sales for geospatial at Cyient.