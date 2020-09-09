Cyient to make parts for Agappe’s hematology analyser

Cyient has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to make certain key components for the latter’s hematology analyser. Agappe, whose corporate office is in Ernakulam, Kerala, has indigenously designed and developed a three-part hematology analyser ‘Mispa Count X’.

Cyient, an engineering and digital technology solutions company headquartered in Hyderabad, said the components will be manufactured at its DLM facility in Mysuru.

The plant, which makes products that find application in aero, industrial, locomotive, automotive, communication space, will kick off delivery of the PCB assembly for the hematology analyser later this month. A release said Cyient has already manufactured few prototype PCBs and delivered to Agappe earlier this year. These initial prototype units were used for the product launch.

Satheesh Kumar C.S., senior VP at Agappe said, “this partnership will enable Agappe to deliver high-quality, affordable, 100% made-in-India products by taking advantage of Cyient’s ultra-modern manufacturing facilities to manufacture some of the key components of Mispa Count X so as to reduce time-to-market and lower operating costs. We are eager to get started with full-scale production in our manufacturing facility at Cochin and fulfil customer orders on time.”

Senior VP and CEO, Cyient DLM, Rajendra Velagapudi said, “we are proud to support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the healthcare sector. It is a matter of immense pride that with Agappe’s new hematology product, even rural India and other remote locations of the country will have access to the best of diagnostic capabilities.”