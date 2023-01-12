HamberMenu
Cyient Q3 net profit rises 18% to ₹156 cr. on higher income

January 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Global engineering and technology solutions company Cyient reported consolidated net profit increased more than 18% to ₹156 crore for the December quarter, compared with the year-earlier period, on the back of a nearly 37% rise in total income to ₹1,645.7 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit increased more than 97%, while total income was higher by 16%. For the September quarter, the company had posted a net profit of ₹79.1 crore and a total income of ₹1,415.9 crore.

On Thursday, Cyient’s shares on the BSE closed with a gain of 4.16% at ₹883.20 apiece.

“We have delivered a strong Q3 with industry-leading growth and earnings, which are up 35% QoQ. The key accounts grew by 22% YoY and we have added two Fortune 500 companies to our customer list,” MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

The progress made strengthens the conviction that “our strategy and investments continue to contribute to the company’s growth trajectory,” he said.

