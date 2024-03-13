ADVERTISEMENT

Cyient inks pact with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering

March 13, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has signed a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering.

Following the agreement, Airbus has selected Cyient for development of a part of its cabin ‘Intelligent Core Management Platform’ (iCMP). These systems focus on enabling faster software updates, easy and rapid customisation and proliferation of digital services in cabin.

It has been working with Airbus, supporting the future-ready cabins to deliver state-of-the-art services requiring new technologies and significant data flow volumes, Cyient said on Wednesday.

“Cyient is committed to growing the partnership with Airbus... look forward to leveraging our technology expertise to support Airbus in their pursuit of transforming in-flight communication and diagnostics systems,” Executive Director and CEO Karthikeyan Natarajan said.

