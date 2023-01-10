HamberMenu
Cyient DLM files DRHP with SEBI for IPO 

January 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Electronic manufacturing services and solutions providers Cyient DLM has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹740 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the funds raised through the IPO for funding incremental capital requirements, capital expenditure, debt repayment/prepayment, achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions as well as for general corporate purposes.

Cyient DLM said it will, in consultation with the book running lead managers, may consider a further issue of specified securities, including by way of a private placement, rights issue, preferential offer or any other method at its discretion, for an amount aggregating up to ₹148 crore, prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the registrar of companies.

The company has three manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mysore, with a total manufacturing area of 229,061 sq. ft. It is a manufacturing partner and systems supplier for global OEMs in the aerospace and defence, medical technology and industrial sectors. Engineering services provider Cyient is the promoter of Cyient DLM.

