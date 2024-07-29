ADVERTISEMENT

Cyient DLM bags Boeing 787 Dreamliner BDM production contract 

Published - July 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyient DLM CTO Kaushal Jadia (right) and Boeing Senior Director - India Supply Chain Ashwani Bhargava at the signing of the contract. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider Cyient DLM has bagged a contract from Boeing for the production of Battery Diode Module (BDM) for the 787 Dreamliner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first project for the production of power electronics and design/certification support for commercial airplanes awarded by Boeing to the company, Cyient DLM said in a release on July 29.

“We are honoured to partner with Boeing and contribute toward advancing aviation technology in India. This contract marks a significant milestone for Cyient DLM showcasing its focus on design and certification and increasing share of build to specification products,” CEO Anthony Montalbano said.

The company, among the first AS9100C aerospace certified electronic manufacturing facility and first in India to obtain the National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program certification for Circuit Card Assembly, is uniquely positioned to offer complete design, development, qualification, certification and production support to global aerospace OEMs, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US