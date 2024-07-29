GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyient DLM bags Boeing 787 Dreamliner BDM production contract 

Published - July 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Cyient DLM CTO Kaushal Jadia (right) and Boeing Senior Director - India Supply Chain Ashwani Bhargava at the signing of the contract.

Cyient DLM CTO Kaushal Jadia (right) and Boeing Senior Director - India Supply Chain Ashwani Bhargava at the signing of the contract. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider Cyient DLM has bagged a contract from Boeing for the production of Battery Diode Module (BDM) for the 787 Dreamliner.

This is the first project for the production of power electronics and design/certification support for commercial airplanes awarded by Boeing to the company, Cyient DLM said in a release on July 29.

“We are honoured to partner with Boeing and contribute toward advancing aviation technology in India. This contract marks a significant milestone for Cyient DLM showcasing its focus on design and certification and increasing share of build to specification products,” CEO Anthony Montalbano said.

The company, among the first AS9100C aerospace certified electronic manufacturing facility and first in India to obtain the National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program certification for Circuit Card Assembly, is uniquely positioned to offer complete design, development, qualification, certification and production support to global aerospace OEMs, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.