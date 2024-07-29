Cyient DLM bags Boeing 787 Dreamliner BDM production contract 

Integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider Cyient DLM has bagged a contract from Boeing for the production of Battery Diode Module (BDM) for the 787 Dreamliner.

This is the first project for the production of power electronics and design/certification support for commercial airplanes awarded by Boeing to the company, Cyient DLM said in a release on July 29.

“We are honoured to partner with Boeing and contribute toward advancing aviation technology in India. This contract marks a significant milestone for Cyient DLM showcasing its focus on design and certification and increasing share of build to specification products,” CEO Anthony Montalbano said.

The company, among the first AS9100C aerospace certified electronic manufacturing facility and first in India to obtain the National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program certification for Circuit Card Assembly, is uniquely positioned to offer complete design, development, qualification, certification and production support to global aerospace OEMs, he said.