Cyient, Business Finland to collaborate for tech innovation

Finnish government organisation focused on innovation funding and promoting international trade, travel and investment Business Finland and Hyderabad based IT firm Cyient have entered into an MoU to collaborate in advancing technology innovation, especially foster joint initiatives focused on cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability solutions, space technology and robotics.

The collaboration will leverage Cyient’s strong presence in Europe, especially in Finland, and a robust platform to work with the Finnish ecosystem, including startups. Business Finland will enable a joint go-to-market to enhance market access and visibility, Cyient said in a release on Tuesday on the MoU.

Finnish businesses will have access to Cyient’s network, creating market prospects. “By working together, we hope to strengthen Finland’s position in cutting-edge technology and encourage the growth of new digital industries, said Gitta Perez, Director of Middle East & India (Region Head) at Business Finland.

The collaboration aims to foster opportunities for Cyient to access Finnish technology and innovation, enhancing its market presence in the region.

“We see tremendous potential in partnering with Business Finland to explore emerging technologies and innovations,” said Rajaneesh Kini, President & Chief Technology Officer, Cyient.