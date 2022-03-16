Business

Cygnet Infotech acquires majority stake in start-up Glib.ai

Cygnet Infotech Private Ltd., a technology product and services organisation catering to clients across India, North America, Europe, West Asia, and Africa, said it had acquired majority stake in Glib.ai, a start-up that helps businesses achieve last-mile automation by providing document analysis, for an unspecified amount.

Niraj Hutheesing, founder & director said, “With this majority stake acquisition, we will be able to leverage Glib’s hi-tech OCR reading capabilities for bank statement analysis, financial statement analysis and invoice analysis, and combine it with our tax technology & fintech solutions to bring the most advanced solutions for our global BFSI and other enterprise clients.”


