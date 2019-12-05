Cybersecurity: Wipro plans units in Australia

Tech major Wipro is planning to open NextGen Cyber Defence Centres (CDCs) in various Australian cities to offer cyber resilience and digital protection services to large government organisations in the country. As a precursor to this, Wipro has set up a CDC in Melbourne. The company said it would make substantial investments in the centre to upskill its employees and also to increase the number of its local recruitment. The centre will employ 100 cyber security specialists. The centres would offer Risk lntelligence, Physical Security Convergence, Data Governance, Security Management and ldentity Management to mitigate cyber threats encountered by government enterprises in Australia, said a company release.

As per Wipro, Melbourne CDC will assist customers to actively manage their cyber risks by leveraging managed services around threat intelligence, security monitoring and analytics, vulnerability management, incident response and regulatory compliance.

“The CDC will enable customers to implement or expand capacities of their in-house services related to vulnerability management, threat intelligence, threat detection and incident response,” said Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro.

According to Wipro’s recently released State of Cvbersecurity Report 2019 (in which 10% of the global organisations surveyed were from Australia), some 55% of the respondents said digital lockdowns due to ransomware attacks were their top cyber security concern. The worldwide breach rate i.e. number of records stolen per sec has gone up to 232 records per second from the previous year's average of 88 records/sec. Only 25% of respondents said that they were carrying out security assessments in every build cycle before pushing applications out to the internet, said the report.