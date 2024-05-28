GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cybersecurity provider Check Point ramps up India presence

Updated - May 28, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Check Point, a Tel Aviv based provider of cloud-bsed cyber security on Tuesday said it was ramping up it’s India operations, as the country is rapidly evolving into a cybersecurity market driven by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Bengaluru office

The Israeli cybersecurity firm announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru - a 42,700 sq ft facility expected to foster global innovation, collaboration, and productivity.

Check Point said, the facility features a customer experience centre and AI Demo Zones, where customers can test cutting-edge security solutions tailored to their industry requirements. 

“India is a strategic market for us in terms of talent and market potential. With the digitalisation pace and ever-evolving cyberthreat landscape, the region represents unprecedented business growth opportunities. ,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC MD, Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point will operate from Chennai as well by next month, the firm said.

Steep rise in attacks

According to Data Security Council of India (DSCI), the Indian cyber security market would be 5% of the global market by 2028. Check Point said, each Indian firm faced 2807 cyber attacks every week in Q1 of FY24, demonstrating a 33% rise year-on-year, surpassing the global average rise of 28%.

This was the second highest in APAC, necessitating advanced solutions, said Mr. Balasubramanian.

