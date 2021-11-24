Cybersecurity firm Inspira Enterprise to raise ₹300 cr.

MUMBAI

24 November 2021

Cybersecurity firm Inspira Enterprise India is planning to raise fresh capital of ₹300 crore through an IPO to pursue geographical expansion. The company is planning to expand footprint across European, West Asian, and South Asian countries.

The company which provides services to clients in nine countries through its global delivery model, sees West Asia emerge as an investment destination for several cyber security companies due to the region’s preference towards next generation technologies and spending capacity.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are the largest markets in GCC with Qatar gradually increasing its cybersecurity focus.

The company is also looking at Western Europe, which has been a major consumer of cybersecurity products and services as compared to Eastern Europe. The U.K., Germany and France are also significant markets for cybersecurity, with strong growth potential, as per filings.

Europe is an important and margin accretive market going forward. The firm is enhancing its capabilities and addressing gaps in language capability, vertical expertise, technical expertise and geographic coverage in these countries.

The firm said will follow a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model where the delivery centre will be centred in India. Operation centres with dedicated teams will be located in different geographies where clients are located to address their requirements on a real-time basis.

Inspira aims to expand its managed security operations and transform engagements from being a service provider of security infrastructure to provider of high-end services and solutions in emerging markets.

It is also looking at replicating its successful domestic playbook globally. The focus will be to expand managed security services operations and grow annuity revenue streams.

The company is also planning to enhance its offering from being a provider of security infrastructure to a provider of high-end services and solutions in emerging markets.

Inspira intends to strengthen its operations in the United States by employing personnel with domain and location-specific experience, it said.