Cybersecurity firm HackersEra to roll out solution for protection of connected vehicles

April 21, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

With automotive cybersecurity coming to the forefront following the rise in connected vehicles, HackersEra, a cybersecurity company, has announced plans to introduce an AI-enhanced Vehicle Security Operations Centre (VSOC) which will detect and counter cyber threats in real-time while vehicles are on the road.

This facility will utilise real-time monitoring of connected vehicles to detect and respond to cyber threats. This is expected to transform the way vehicle manufacturers ensure compliance and protect their products from digital threats, the firm said.

The increasing prevalence of connected vehicles, equipped with features such as autonomous driving, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and over-the-air updates, has made driving more convenient and safer, but these advancements have also introduced new opportunities for cyberattacks, the firm added.

“Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in a vehicle’s software, potentially endangering drivers and passengers,” it said.

It said as governments around the world enforce stringent cybersecurity regulations on vehicle manufacturers, compliance is becoming increasingly critical. “The VSOC offers an effective solution for manufacturers striving to meet these requirements,” it said.

Moreover, with the emergence of smart cities and the growing dependence on interconnected transportation systems, the need for robust cybersecurity measures will only continue to expand, it added.