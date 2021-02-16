Business

Cybersecurity firm 1Kosmos raises ₹110 cr.

1Kosmos, a cybersecurity firm that provides digital identity proofing and authentication service, on Tuesday announced raising ₹110 crore from ForgePoint Capital. The funding, it said, will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and product roadmap.

“Research has shown that 81% of data breaches are caused by identity and credential compromises,” the company’s CEO Hemen Vimadalal said, adding, “With the help of our expert advisory board and investment from ForgePoint, we are able to make this an issue of the past for all, saving companies and individuals the time, money and hassle associated with outdated security.”

1Kosmos’ portfolio of partners and clients includes Verizon, Hitachi and RSA Security. In India, the company’s clients are primarily from the banking and financial services sector, including IndoStar Capital and 63Moons. Other clients include BYJU’s and Bajaj Electrical.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 11:44:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cybersecurity-firm-1kosmos-raises-110-cr/article33854856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY