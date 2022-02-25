Cyber security firm Kapalya Inc. to aid Indian firms counter ransomware breaches

Cyber security start-up Kapalya Inc. has entered India with the objective of helping Central and state governments, financial institutions and corporates counter ransomware breaches.

“Every organisation is concerned about ransomware breaches. This is just not about money, but also about saving innocent lives. Indian enterprises and governments too are under constant cyber attacks," Sudesh Kumar, founder & CEO, told the media.

"Our objective is to help Indian enterprises and governments inoculate against these attacks. In the event of a ransomware attack, all data can be recovered with zero percent data leakage. We also enable company employees to securely store sensitive files and transit across multiple platforms through a user-friendly desktop and mobile application,” he told reporters.

Asserting that cyber security breaches have increased at an alarming pace in recent years, he mentioned that computer systems of Air India were hacked into, compromising the personal and financial information of 4.5 million customers worldwide, while Airtel and BigBasket too were targeted.

“The Advanced Ransomware Countermeasures solution is a game changer, which is being developed in collaboration with the National Security Agency based on patented technology, for which we have partnered with the U.S. government’s leading digital surveillance organisation," he said.

The U.S. has experienced thefts ranging from personnel records to military secrets, often traced to hackers from Russia and China. “India is all the more vulnerable, given its frosty geopolitical ties with some of its neighbours,” he pointed out.

Founded in 2015 by Mr. Kumar, this start-up has office in the U.S. and headquarters in Bengaluru. It unveiled its own crowd funding investment campaign in the U.S. on February 7.

According to him, Kapalya had successful stints with the NSA and FBI in the U.S. on various issues, including security of data. "Our mission is to secure data and protect governments and enterprises worldwide against ransomware attacks. We have been awarded grants by the National Science Foundation and the State of Hawaii to develop the solution," he said.