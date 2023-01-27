ADVERTISEMENT

‘CY’22 saw a 29% YoY decline in PE/VC investments’

January 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After five consecutive record-breaking years, calendar 2022 has recorded a 29% year-on-year decline in PE/VC investments in the country, as per IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC round-up released on Friday.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY said, “This was primarily due to a decline in deal sizes as the volume of deals remained fairly flat. Large amounts of stimulus by global central banks and the accompanying low interest rate regimes post pandemic had fuelled most of the mega funding rounds in 2021.’‘

According to the roundup, CY2022 saw investments worth $54.4 billion coming to India across 1,211 deals. This included 129 large deals (over $100 million range) worth $36.7 billion. Meanwhile, exits were recorded at $18.3 billion across 249 deals in 2022, including 18 PE-backed IPOs. PE/VC exits were also lower by 55% on a YoY basis in the absence of large strategic and secondary deals.

In the calendar, pure play PE/VC investments recorded a sharper fall of 38% while the infrastructure and real estate asset class recorded a growth in investments of 27%. However, 2022 was the best ever year for credit investments at $4.5 billion, according to the study.

2021 was a record year for PE/VC investments in India, recording an all-time high of $75.9 billion.

