CX firm Kapture chalks out plan to expand in U.S., Europe, SE Asia

The firm which has not raised any capital and neither looking for any fund, said it would hire 100 employees, making the total headcount reach 325 by the end of this year

January 23, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kapture CX, a SaaS-based customer experience (CX) platform, has announced to expand its operations in four countries including Singapore, the U.S., Indonesia and India, and plans to hire 100 more employees by the end of FY23, it’s CEO and Co-founder said.

“As we continue to grow, we are now planning to expand our footprints in Europe, South East Asia as part of our growth strategy,” said Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO & Co-founder, Kapture.

He said as more brands come to the public attention, building a positive customer experience (CX) becomes imperative in standing out from competitors.

“The accelerated digital transformation brought by the Covid-19 pandemic also shifted the focus of several modern and traditional enterprises to look at CX in a more serious way. As a result, we are growing profitably and sustainably and has been recording 100% year-on-year growth from the last two years,” he said.

The firm which has not raised any capital and neither looking for any fund, said it would hire 100 employees, making the total headcount reach 325 by the end of this year.

“The hiring will mainly in South East Asia, the U.S. and Europe which has provided us impetus for accelerated business growth,” he said.

Currently, the firm’s solution is deployed by more than 1,000 customers worldwide across 18 countries. It caters to industries like e commerce, Internet companies, real estate, hotels, travel firms. cruise lines, airlines, pharma companies and medical equipment manufacturers and newer industries and verticals are being added to its portfolio.

The firm’s clients include Bigbasket, Bisleri, Netmeds, Prestige, ExxonMobil and Nykaa among others.

