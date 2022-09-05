CV market may perform well this year, says Tata Motor’s Wagh

‘Consumption is also witnessing continuous growth leading to good demand conditions’

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 05, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors introduced 14 trucks and tippers that run on diesel and CNG, including ‘India’s first’ CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors said it is expecting the commercial vehicle (CV) industry to perform well this fiscal after two years of downturn, with an upturn in demand across all segments.

Moreover, consumption is also witnessing continuous growth leading to good demand conditions, executive director Girish Wagh said while unveiling a range of trucks here.

The company on Monday introduced 14 trucks and tippers that run on diesel and CNG, including ‘India’s first’ CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), the new range is available under the Prima, Signa and Ultra brands. A new series of advanced Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks have been rolled out to service the logistics and infrastructure sectors. The company has not announced the prices of the new range.

Unveiling the trucks, Mr. Wagh said, “As the industry leader, we are creating new paradigms of functionality, productivity, connectivity, safety and performance by continually introducing future-ready products, services and solutions.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The trucks will address the growing need for safer transportation offering collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, driver alerts and tyre pressure monitoring. They also provide cleaner mobility solutions with a richer offering of alternate fuel powertrains,” he added.  

This range of trucks come equipped with Fleet Edge, the next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. A bouquet of service offerings have been made available.

The company is now working on gaseous fuels and LNG would be the next extension followed by trucks running on fuel cell and hydrogen.  

Rajesh Kaul, vice president, Head Sales and Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are bound to gain volume and market share and the new range will be delivered within 2 to 6 weeks of booking. We are gearing up production and we have a good pipeline and visibility.” 

Speaking about the significance of the product roll out he said, “This is a new big dimension added to the CV industry. For the first time a CNG driven M&HCV has been introduced, a different set of safety features called ADAS have been introduced. For the first time a prime refresher has come with connected vehicle features.”   

“It is a very big change that we are trying to bring in in terms of far more safety and connected vehicles. We believe it will be leveraged by all our customers,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app