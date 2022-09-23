Customers must report unauthorised transactions immediately to check mounting cybercrime, says SBI chairman

PTI Bhopal
September 23, 2022 22:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning against mounting cybercrime cases across the country, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said customers should be informed to report any unauthorised transaction immediately so that it can be checked timely.            

Mr. Khara asserted that customer service should be given the utmost priority and urged customers of the bank to remain aware for checking the rise of cybercrime cases.

"They should inform them that unauthorised transactions, if any, should be immediately informed to toll-free number 18001-2-3-4 so that proper action can be taken on time," an SBI release said on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SBI chairman arrived here on Thursday to take part in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the lender.

He also explained how the bank is providing a high level of service to customers through the YONO app and other digital mediums.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Khara appreciated the use of YONO among the customers and said "we are giving better service to the customers through digital technology."

Praising the work in the field of social service done by SBI Bhopal Circle, Mr. Khara said the bank is very sensitive towards its social responsibilities and has always been at the forefront in this field.

At a function at SBI's Local Head Office (LHO), Mr. Khara handed over cheques to three schools and two Aanganwadis, among others.            

He also handed over symbolic keys for 11 e-rickshaws to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for use in the 900-metre corridor around the Mahakal Mandir to reduce the carbon footprint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app