Current account surplus moderates to $15.5 bn in Q2

Private transfer receipts, mainly remittances from overseas, rose 12% over Q1

India’s current account surplus moderated to $15.5 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the second quarter compared with a $19.2-billion surplus (3.8% of GDP) in the April-June quarter. The country had recorded a deficit of $7.6 billion for the quarter ended June, 2019, as per balance of payment data released by the RBI on Wednesday.

The narrowing of the current account surplus in Q2 of FY21 over the preceding quarter was due to a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $14.8 billion from 10.8 billion in Q1, as per RBI data.

Net services receipts increased on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net earnings from computer services. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, declined from a year earlier but sequentially improved 12% to $20.4 billion. The net outgo from the primary income account, primarily reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased to $9.3 billion from $8.8 billion a year earlier. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recordedinflow of $24.6 billion compared with $7.3 billion. “Net foreign portfolio investment was $7 billion compared with $2.5 billion in Q2 of 2019-20, largely reflecting net purchases in the equity market,” RBI said.

With repayments exceeding fresh disbursals, ECBs saw net outflow of $4.1 billion compared with an inflow of $3.1 billion.

Net accretions to non-resident deposits moderated to $1.9 billion from $2.3 billion in Q2 of 2019-20. There was an accretion of $31.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) compared with that of $5.1 billion in Q2 of 2019-20. The RBI said that on a balance of payments basis (i.e., excluding valuation effects), foreign exchange reserves increased by $51.4 billion during April-September 2020 compared with $19.1 billion a year earlier.Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including valuation effects) increased by $66.9 billion during April-September 2020 compared with $20.8 billion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.The RBI data relating to India’s International Investment Position at end-September 2020 showed that the net claims of non-residents on India declined by $4.6 billion during the latest quarter to $339.1 billion at end-September 2020.

The decline in net claims was due to an increase of $53.4 billion in Indian residents’ overseas financial assets vis-à-vis a lower increase of $ 48.8 billion in foreign-owned assets in India.

Accretion to reserves assets ($39 billion) was major contributor to the build-up in Indian residents’ overseas financial assets during July-September 2020, data said.

The rise in foreign-owned assets in India was supported by an increase of $36.6 billion in foreign direct investment and $11.7 billion in portfolio investment during the quarter. The share of debt liabilities in total liabilities stood at 49.2% in September 2020.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA, said, “... current account surplus in Q2 FY2021 printed modestly higher than our expectation of $13-14 billion, led by a slightly narrower merchandise trade balance and a larger-than-expected revival in remittances.”

“As domestic recovery strengthens, we expect the current account surplus to decline substantially to under $5 billion in [the second half of FY21].”