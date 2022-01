HYDERABAD

11 January 2022 22:56 IST

DGFT imposes curbs on export of two drugs

The Centre has imposed restrictions on export of anticoagulant Enoxaparin and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG).

The export of Enoxaparin (formulation and API) and IVIG (formulation and API) has been brought under restricted category, a DGFT notification said.

