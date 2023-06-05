Curbing cyber risk requires international effort, says RBI Dy Governor MK Jain

June 05, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

With growing interconnections across the world, curbing cyber risk requires an international effort, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor MK Jain at an international event under India’s G20 Presidency held on Monday in Mumbai.

“It is expected that the G20 forum would complement the efforts of various international bodies towards building an approach for helping financial sector through capacity development initiatives aimed at designing and implementing international standards and best practices as a priority,” he said in his keynote address at the event called “Cyber Security Exercise for Banking Sector.”

He said India is one of the few countries that protects users through the mandate of two-factor authentication for digital payment transactions.

“Although it is now recognised as an innovative regulation, at the time when RBI introduced it about a decade back, there was a push-back and criticism. Similarly, the recent measures such as better customer control on card usage, shorter Turn-Around-Times for transaction failures, tokenisation, etc. are all initiatives intended to protect the customer,” he said.

He said the supportive regulatory environment, with its focus on safety, speed and scalability has positioned India as a leader in payment system innovation.

Since cyber threats transcend geographical boundaries, he said, countries and financial institutions must work together to address them.

Calling for a collective action he said, “The global financial system’s interdependencies need to be better understood by mapping key operational and technological interconnections, including that of critical infrastructure.”

“Better incorporation of cyber risk into financial stability analysis will improve the ability to understand and mitigate system-wide risk,” he said.

He said a minimum common framework for cybersecurity needs to be devised that outlines best practices and standards for financial institutions to follow. This can help ensure that all institutions are taking the necessary steps to protect themselves from cyber threats.

Mr. Jain said to the extent feasible as per domestic laws, countries can share information and intelligence about cyber threats and attacks. This can help to identify emerging threats and vulnerabilities and enable financial institutions to take proactive measures to prevent attacks.

He said countries can work together to develop and implement incident response plans. This can help to ensure that in the event of a cyber-attack, there is a coordinated and effective response that minimizes the impact on the financial sector.

Emphasising that cyber-attacks should become more expensive and riskier for the perpetrators, he said effective measures should be put in place to confiscate proceeds of crime and prosecute criminals.

Mr. Jain said countries can collaborate on capacity building and training programs to ensure that financial institutions have the necessary skills and resources to manage cyber risks effectively.

He said in an interconnected world, where financial transactions traverse continents in a matter of seconds, the need for international cooperation in combating cyber threats has become paramount.

“Cyber-attacks targeting banks not only jeopardize the stability of individual institutions but also have the potential to disrupt financial systems, making it imperative for nations to come together and address this pressing challenge. Therefore, this event under India’s G 20 Presidency is important to complement efforts of various international bodies for addressing the issues of cyber security in the banking sector,” he said.