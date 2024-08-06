GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cupid Q1 PAT rises almost fourfold to ₹8.25 crore

Published - August 06, 2024 10:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cupid Ltd. reported first-quarter net profit rose nearly fourfold to ₹8.25 crore as compared with ₹2.16 crore in the year earlier period.

The company’s total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 25% to ₹44 crore as compared with ₹35.19 crore in the same period last year.

“We have continued to bring in efficiencies in overall production and domestic distribution,” said MD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya. “The company’s foray into B2C in India in the last seven months has resulted in net revenues of ₹12.50 crore and we are going to expand this pie substantially moving forward,” he said. “As a part of our Indian B2C expansion, we have built our presence across over 50,000 retail touch points in a short span of time and are on the horizon to reach 1,00,000 touch points by the end of the current calendar year,” he added. The company said its board had approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in UAE to tap into the GCC region.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.