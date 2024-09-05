Cupid plans to grow B2C revenue fourfold this year

Cupid Ltd. has announced plans to grow the revenue of its Business to Consumer (B2C) India business fourfold by the end of this financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The company’s foray into B2C in India in the last seven months has resulted in net revenue of ₹12.50 crore and the company is looking to expand this pie substantially moving forward with a topline target in excess of ₹50 crore in this financial year just from the B2C India business,” it said in a statement.

The company is further diversifying its product portfolio to capitalise on emerging opportunities beyond its forte.

ADVERTISEMENT

It plans to introduce almond hair oil in 4 SKUs, massage oils (Jasmine & Loban, Lavender & Loban) and perfume gift packs this month, reflecting its passion to consistently innovate and explore new growth paths.

Dhruba Goswami, Business Head, Cupid Limited said, “We continue to bring in overall efficiencies in procurement, production and domestic distribution.”

“Our Indian B2C expansion plan places emphasis on our operational excellence and innovative new product offerings thus positioning us well for the future,” he said.

“Our new product offerings have even started garnering international interest with export orders coming in for our new range of products,” he added.

The company which has built its presence across over 40 super stockists, over 500 distributors and 50,000 retail touch points is now planning to reach 1,00,000 touch points by the end of the current calendar year, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.