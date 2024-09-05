GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cupid plans to grow B2C revenue fourfold this year

Published - September 05, 2024 11:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cupid Ltd. has announced plans to grow the revenue of its Business to Consumer (B2C) India business fourfold by the end of this financial year. 

“The company’s foray into B2C in India in the last seven months has resulted in net revenue of ₹12.50 crore and the company is looking to expand this pie substantially moving forward with a topline target in excess of ₹50 crore in this financial year just from the B2C India business,” it said in a statement.

The company is further diversifying its product portfolio to capitalise on emerging opportunities beyond its forte. 

It plans to introduce almond hair oil in 4 SKUs, massage oils (Jasmine & Loban, Lavender & Loban) and perfume gift packs this month, reflecting its passion to consistently innovate and explore new growth paths.

Dhruba Goswami, Business Head, Cupid Limited said, “We continue to bring in overall efficiencies in procurement, production and domestic distribution.”

“Our Indian B2C expansion plan places emphasis on our operational excellence and innovative new product offerings thus positioning us well for the future,” he said.

“Our new product offerings have even started garnering international interest with export orders coming in for our new range of products,” he added.

The company which has built its presence across over 40 super stockists, over 500 distributors and 50,000 retail touch points is now planning to reach 1,00,000 touch points by the end of the current calendar year, it said.

Published - September 05, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.