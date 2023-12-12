ADVERTISEMENT

Cummins unveils smart fuel management system

December 12, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cummins India Limited, a power solutions technology provider, announced the launch of DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine), an intelligent Fuel Management System, in collaboration with Repos Energy, a start-up backed by Ratan Tata.

Currently, customers face multiple challenges while managing their fuel operations including cumbersome procurement processes, fuel pilferage and adulteration, high dead-mileage operations, and unbalanced diesel inventory. The new system would do away these challenges, indicated the company.

According to a company statement, managing fuel requirements for multiple sites through conventional and manual processes locks working capital, contributing to a higher Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and lower profitability. DATUM addresses these customer challenges by offering a solution that enhances the visibility into the downstream diesel value chain, driving cost and operational efficiency for its users.

