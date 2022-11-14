  1. EPaper
Cummins, Tata Motors ink MoU to develop zero emission solutions for CVs

November 14, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Cummins Inc., a power solutions and hydrogen technologies provider, and Tata Motors Ltd., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems.

N. Chandrasekaran, executive chairman, Tata Sons, and Chairman, Tata Motors said, “The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to be amongst the leaders of green mobility.”

“We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses. Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next generation, hydrogen propulsion systems,” he said.

Tom Linebarger, executive chairman, Cummins Inc., said, “Cummins is well-positioned to help our customers successfully and seamlessly transition to economically viable decarbonised solutions.”

“Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation. Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world,” he added.

