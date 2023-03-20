CUMI signs pact with DRDO for licensing missile technology

March 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Murugappa group firm Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI) has signed an agreement with DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Laboratory for licensing technology to manufacture “Ceramic Radomes (GELCAST Process) Technology” used in missile systems.

Ceramic Radomes Technology is considered ‘state-of-the-art’ across the globe.

“CUMI is honoured to play a part in shaping India’s destiny by contributing to a strong and self-reliant defence sector,” said Subbu Venkatachalam, Head of Marketing, CUMI.

CUMI’s high-performance lightweight ceramic materials enable the highest levels of ballistic and blast-proof protection for armoured vehicles, CUMI said in a statement.