CUMI resumes partial operations at T.N. units

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI), a Murugappa Group firm, has resumed operations partially at its manufacturing facilities at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The company has resumed operations at its industrial ceramics and bonded abrasives facilities with limited staff.

This was done after obtaining requisite permissions from the local administrative authorities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, its hydel power project operations at Maniyar in Kerala continue to be operative in power generation. “The health, safety and well-being of our employees and other stakeholders continue to be our top priority and we are taking the necessary precautionary hygiene and safety measures in this regard.

“We will inform of the resumption of operations at our other facilities as and when permitted by the respective local administrative authorities,” CUMI said.

On March 23, the company had released information about the temporary suspension of its manufacturing operations across various locations of the country in adherence with government advisories issued to fight COVID-19.