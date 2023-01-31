CUMI Q3 net profit rises 7% to ₹72 cr. on strong performance

Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December rose 7% to ₹72 crore driven by strong performance from the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations rose 6% to ₹643 crore, the Murugappa Group company said in a regulatory filing.
Abrasives unit sales was almost flat at ₹282 crore. Newly acquired entities Rhodius and AWUKO added additional sales of ₹145 crore to the topline. The domestic, American as well as Russian subsidiaries registered a double-digit growth.
Ceramics sector grew 23% to ₹219 crore on the back of strong demand across sectors and geographies. Subsidiaries in Australia and America also registered significant growth.
Electro Minerals business degrew by 2% to ₹173 crore after softening of commodity prices. Russian subsidiary Volzhsky Abrasives Works performed well.
At the consolidated level, the company incurred capex of ₹267 crore. The debt equity ratio stood at 0.14. Cash and cash equivalents, including deposits with tenure exceeding three months net of borrowings was at ₹30 crore.
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, which will be paid by February 28.
ADVERTISEMENT