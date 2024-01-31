ADVERTISEMENT

CUMI Q3 consolidated net remains flat

January 31, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI) consolidated net profit for the December quarter contracted marginally to ₹112 crore from ₹113 crore over the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations slid by 3.6% to ₹1,130 crore, of which abrasives accounted for ₹529 crore, ceramics ₹243 crore and electro-minerals ₹369 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

The geo-political situation continues to present an uncertain environment for the operations of the step-down subsidiary, Volzhsky Abrasives Works (VAW), Russia including those arising from international sanctions and territory embargoes.

Neither VAW nor its products are covered under the existing sanctions imposed by various territories/authorities. The Parent has made an assessment and has concluded that no adjustments are required in these financial results.

CUMI incurred capex of ₹154 crore. Its debt to equity ratio stood at 0.04. Cash and cash equivalents was at ₹342 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share to be paid by February 28.

