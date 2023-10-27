CUMI Q2 standalone net rises 15% to ₹83 cr.

October 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 15% to ₹83 crore from the year-earlier period due to increased sales volume.

Sales grew by 5% to ₹643 crore of which abrasives accounted for ₹285 crore, electro minerals ₹192 crore, and ceramics ₹217 crore, while inter-segment revenue was about ₹52 crore, the Murugappa Group company said in a regulatory filing.

Free cash flow for H1 of FY24 was 68% of net profit compared with -49%. The debt equity ratio at the consolidated level was 0.05. Cash and cash equivalents net of borrowings was ₹221 crore against ₹190 crore at end of Q1.

At the consolidated level, CUMI incurred capex of ₹97 crore during H1.