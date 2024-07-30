ADVERTISEMENT

CUMI Q1 consolidated net profit dips marginally to ₹115 cr.

Published - July 30, 2024 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) consolidated net profit for the June quarter declined ₹3 crore from the year-earlier period to ₹115 crore.

Revenue from operations contracted by ₹7 crore to ₹1,184 crore. Revenue from abrasives grew 6.3% due to better performance in standalone by Awuko and Rhodius, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

Ceramics’ revenue slid by 6% due to exchange impact, drop in price realisations and product mix, while that of electrominerals division declined 9% due to in drop in margins in standalone business and product mix.

CUMI incurred a capex of ₹63 crore at the consolidated level.

