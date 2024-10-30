ADVERTISEMENT

CUMI net rises 12% to ₹116 cr. on overall growth

Published - October 30, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) reported consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 12% to ₹116 crore from the year-earlier period due to an increase in volume growth of all segments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations grew by 6.80% to ₹1,224 crore, of which abrasives accounted for ₹543 crore, electro minerals ₹402 crore and ceramics ₹280 crore, while inter-segment revenue was ₹41 crore, the Murugappa Group company said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue of abrasives grew 6.4% due to standalone contributions by its subsidiaries such as Awuko, Rhodius and Volzhsky Abrasive Works (VAW), electro minerals revenue increased 6.5% due to standalone contributions by VAW and FZL along with higher price realisation and higher exports sales. Australia and American subsidiaries aided ceramics sales growth of 5.5%.

The debt equity ratio was 0.03. CUMI incurred capex of ₹124 crore (₹97 crore) for H1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US