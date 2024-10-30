GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CUMI net rises 12% to ₹116 cr. on overall growth

Published - October 30, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) reported consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 12% to ₹116 crore from the year-earlier period due to an increase in volume growth of all segments.

Revenue from operations grew by 6.80% to ₹1,224 crore, of which abrasives accounted for ₹543 crore, electro minerals ₹402 crore and ceramics ₹280 crore, while inter-segment revenue was ₹41 crore, the Murugappa Group company said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue of abrasives grew 6.4% due to standalone contributions by its subsidiaries such as Awuko, Rhodius and Volzhsky Abrasive Works (VAW), electro minerals revenue increased 6.5% due to standalone contributions by VAW and FZL along with higher price realisation and higher exports sales. Australia and American subsidiaries aided ceramics sales growth of 5.5%.

The debt equity ratio was 0.03. CUMI incurred capex of ₹124 crore (₹97 crore) for H1.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.